IAEA chief in Tehran ahead of Iran's deadline to withdraw from additional protocol

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The head of UN nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran's capital Tehran on Saturday ahead of Iran's deadline to withdraw from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) additional protocol.

"The trip is aimed at technical consultations with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran about ... how to continue cooperation within the framework of new developments and circumstances," Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's permanent representative to Vienna-based organizations, was quoted as saying by Financial Tribune daily.

The talks are based on Iranian parliament's bill of Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions which involves suspension of Iran's voluntary adherence to the additional protocol, said Gharibabadi.

They would also focus on implementation of measures outlined in Iran's Feb. 15 letter to the IAEA about Iran's plan to "stop implementing voluntary transparency measures," as a part of the 2015 nuclear agreement, on Feb. 23.

In response to the U.S. withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal in 2018 and re-imposition of sanctions, Iran has suspended implementing parts of its obligations under the deal.