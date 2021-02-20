ZTE expands 4G telecom services to major Ethiopian cities

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia's telecom monopoly, the state owned Ethio-Telecom has announced Chinese firm ZTE has expanded Fourth Generation (4G) telecom services to six major Ethiopian cities.

In information provided to Xinhua, Ethio-Telecom said ZTE had been able to finish a contract to expand 4G services to six major Ethiopian cities in less than two months period for an undisclosed amount.

The six Ethiopian cities are Adama, Bishoftu, Mojo, Dukem, Gelan and Awash-Melkasa where high mobile data traffic has been observed.

Until recently, only Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa was receiving 4G telecom services.

Ethio-Telecom aims in the next three months to expand 4G telecom services to other major Ethiopian cities including Dire Dawa, Bahir Dar, Gonder, Jimma, Jijiga, Harar, Wolyata-Sodo, Ambo, Nekemte, Arba Minch and Hawassa.

Ethiopia is undertaking extensive telecom modernization services with the help of Chinese firms as part of the east African country's aim of realizing digital inclusion and boosting the size of its digital economy, with the provision of reliable, high band-width and high speed telecom services.