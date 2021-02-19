Xi replies to letter from centenarian soldiers

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the need to tell more stories of the Communist Party of China (CPC), its glorious traditions and fine conduct to guide Party members, especially the younger generations, to stay true to the founding mission, firm up their faith, and fight bravely.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when writing back on Thursday to more than 40 centenarian veteran soldiers, all members of a Shanghai-based research society on the history of the New Fourth Army.