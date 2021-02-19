China-Africa innovation, cooperation center launched in Wuhan

WUHAN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China-Africa innovation and cooperation center was launched in central China's Hubei Province capital, Wuhan, on Thursday.

The center will build one online and one offline platform to promote China-Africa scientific and technological innovation and cooperation, investment in production upgrading, and exchanges of young talents between China and Africa.

Sub-centers for scientific research and international technology transfers will be set up, and scientific and technological cooperation projects in areas of mutual concern will be organized.

The center is a significant part of capacity building for China-Africa cooperation. It will jointly hold high-level exchange activities to facilitate high-quality technological docking and diversified people-to-people exchanges between China and Africa.