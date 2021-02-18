Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
Documentary on China's anti-poverty fight to be aired

(Xinhua)    15:06, February 18, 2021

Women of the Miao ethnic group process clothes at a poverty alleviation workshop in Huawu Village, Xinren Miao Township of Qianxi County, Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- An eight-episode documentary on how China fought and finally won the battle against absolute poverty will debut on the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday.

Produced by China Media Group, the documentary features the theories developed by China during the process and practices, and demonstrates China's anti-poverty policies, models and ideas.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), nearly 100 million impoverished rural residents have escaped poverty since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

