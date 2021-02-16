Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
Beijing provides grants for migrant workers who stay put over holiday

(Xinhua)    15:53, February 16, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has provided approximately 6.8 million yuan (about 1.05 million U.S. dollars) in grants for roughly 17,000 migrant construction workers who have stayed put in the city during the Spring Festival holiday, according to local authorities.

Each migrant worker could receive 400 yuan from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

The commission has also organized various activities for the workers, including sporting competitions. It requires the strict implementation of disease prevention and control measures on construction sites and strengthened emergency response work.

