China congratulates Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as WTO's new director-general

(Xinhua)    11:21, February 16, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has congratulated Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala after she was appointed new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Monday.

"China has full confidence in Okonjo-Iweala's appointment as the WTO director-general," the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

As the first woman and the first African to head the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala has long been engaged in poverty reduction in developing countries and work related to vaccine and healthcare, and has rich experiences in managing international organizations, said the statement, adding that her appointment meets the expectation of all.

Despite COVID-19 and challenges to multilateral trade system, China is fully confident in Okonjo-Iweala serving as the director-general, and hopes the WTO, under her leadership, will resume its normal functions as soon as possible and play a greater role in anti-pandemic cooperation and economic recovery.

China also anticipates that Okonjo-Iweala will help the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference achieve positive results, advance necessary reforms to the WTO, and uphold and strengthen the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral trade system, according to the statement.

As a responsible major developing country, China will firmly support the multilateral trade system, take an active part in the WTO reforms and support the work of the director-general, to help the WTO make greater contributions to improving global governance and the well-being of peoples all around the world, it added.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

