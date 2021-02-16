Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

No suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission said in its daily report.

Also on Monday, 48 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,885 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,651 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 234 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,788 by Monday, including 605 patients still receiving treatment, 10 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,547 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland by the end of Monday, and 9,643 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday also saw 11 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 387 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 286 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Monday, 10,788 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 193 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 937 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,207 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 46 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 859 had been discharged in Taiwan.