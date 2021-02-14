Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 14, 2021
Beijing Hyundai to recall 425,201 vehicles

(Xinhua)    15:33, February 14, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Hyundai Motor Co. will recall 425,201 vehicles from the Chinese market, according to China's top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on March 16, will involve Tucson models manufactured between May 12, 2015 and Dec. 14, 2018, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

A short circuit could occur in the faulty hydraulic electronic control unit of the vehicles in question, which may lead to fires under extreme circumstances, the statement added.

The company will replace the fuses of the affected vehicles and upgrade related software.

