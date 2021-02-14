Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 14, 2021
China unveils new lab for deep-Earth science

(Xinhua)    13:49, February 14, 2021

BEIJING -- China has unveiled a new lab to promote deep-Earth science and advance detection technologies, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).

The lab, under the coordination of the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, aims to become a research institute with international influence. It will gather research resources and cooperate with international counterparts in several areas including deep structure exploration, deep resource exploration and ultra-deep borehole. It will also promote the sharing of deep-Earth big data and equipment for deep-Earth exploration.

Plenty of energy, industrial raw materials and water resources are stored in Earth's depth. Deep-Earth exploration is expected to face many challenges including environments of extreme pressure and temperature. The lab will focus on strategic needs and promote innovation in the area, the MNR added.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

