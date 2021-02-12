Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Feb 12, 2021
"Shock Wave 2" tops China box office

(Xinhua)    15:45, February 12, 2021

Crime thriller "Shock Wave 2" continued to lead daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland Thursday, raking in about 4.1 million yuan (about 636,735 U.S. dollars).

The film had generated more than 1.3 billion yuan in 50 days of screening, according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Coming in second was feature film "A Little Red Flower," which grossed about 2.74 million yuan on Thursday. The film had earned more than 1.4 billion yuan within 43 days after its release.

It was followed by animated film "Wish Dragon" which earned about 2.1 million yuan on the same day.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

