The phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joseph R. Biden on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year has sent a positive signal to the world, indicating a possible improvement of China-U.S. relations, which were seriously damaged over the past few years.

The timing of this conversation is appropriate and wise. As the Chinese people celebrate their most important traditional festival with their families and friends, the exchange of festive greetings between the two presidents echoes the friendship between the two peoples, bringing warmth and confidence to break the ice in their bilateral relations.

The two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on China-U.S. relations and major international and regional issues. Such interaction is necessary and crucial to improve mutual understanding and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation between the two countries.

Xi stressed that both China and the United States gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation; cooperation is the only right choice for both sides. His remarks demonstrate that China's policy toward the United States has always maintained a high degree of stability and continuity.

Over the past few years, China-U.S. relations have encountered difficulties due to the obsolete Cold War thinking and ideological bigotry of certain politicians in Washington, whose rhetoric and actions have seriously damaged the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

The Lunar New Year is a time for people to bid farewell to the old and usher in the new. China-U.S. relations are currently at an important juncture. It is time to say goodbye to the political farce and plant the seeds of cooperation and trust in the holes dug by the certain politicians.

For two countries with different histories, cultures and systems, cooperation does not necessarily require consensus on every single issue. Beijing and Washington may differ on some issues. What matters is that both sides manage their differences properly, so that they do not stand in the way of the overall relationship.

In handling differences, mutual respect is crucial. China has no intention of challenging or replacing the U.S. position in the world. The United States should respect China's core interests and act prudently. The Taiwan question and issues relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, etc. are China's internal affairs and concern China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the U.S. side should respect China's core interests and act prudently.

While differences between China and the United States are natural, their shared interests and needs for cooperation far outweigh the differences. The two countries have broad space for cooperation in areas like fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting global economic recovery, maintaining regional peace and stability, and tackling climate change.

Confronting a highly uncertain international situation, the world expects stability. China and the United States, as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, shoulder special international responsibilities and obligations. Putting China-U.S. relations back on a predictable and constructive path is of great significance to the world at large.

The New Year normally heralds new opportunities and possibilities. A sound dialogue and in-depth exchange like the two leaders had on Thursday can serve as a new starting point to promote the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations. Differences and difficulties lie ahead, but it is never too late to start to overcome them if the two sides sincerely wish to make joint efforts in the same direction.