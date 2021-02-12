Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Feb 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

DPRK foreign minister elected as politburo member

(Xinhua)    10:42, February 12, 2021

Ri Son Gwon, minister of foreign affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), was elected as a member of the politburo of the ruling Workers' Party, official media reported Friday.

He was elected as a politburo member during a four-day plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee that concluded on Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Meanwhile, Kim Song Nam, another party official, was also named an alternate member of the politburo, while O Su Yong was elected as director of the party's Department of Economic Affairs, the KCNA added.

The DPRK held the plenary Central Committee meeting to discuss how to implement the first year's tasks of a five-year economic development plan set forth during last month's eighth party congress.

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the DPRK, watched a Lunar New Year performance on Thursday together with members of the party central leadership organ after the multi-day plenary meeting, the report said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York