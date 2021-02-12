Serbian president wishes Chinese people happiness, brighter future

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has wished Chinese people happiness and a brighter future, and stressed the admiration and gratitude of the Serbian people towards China.

"We wish Chinese people real happiness. We want them to satisfy not only their business plans, not only their programs, or everything they had already planned. I wish them to be really happy, to feel better, and always to see a brighter future," Vucic said in an interview with Xinhua on Monday.

He also wished China "peace and stability," and hoped that China could remain united in the fight "against all the problems that most of us in the world were facing."

"We wish good health to all Chinese people ... I think that Chinese people, even from these words of myself, can understand how much we like China," Vucic said on the occasion of the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Vucic underlined his gratitude to China, saying "we are profoundly grateful to you for everything you did and for our friendship, and we will do our best to keep this friendship."