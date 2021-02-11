New Zealand hosts TV gala night for Chinese New Year

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 11 -- A TV gala night was broadcast on New Zealand Chinese TV channel on the Chinese New Year's eve Thursday.

The Joyous Chinese New Year at Culture Bright Get-together TV gala night, was organized by the Culture Bridge, a cultural exchange and education organization based in Auckland, and broadcast on free-view Chinese TV channel World TV across New Zealand.

The gala night was also broadcast online to global audiences from across 130 countries and regions.

Jie Min, organizer of the gala night event and director of the Culture Bridge, told Xinhua that the TV gala night was aimed at bringing happiness and blessing to the Chinese community across the world, and showcasing the Chinese people's spirit to the New Zealand wider community.

"We wish to bring spirit, power and hope to our community. We do not have fancy stage for the performances. But the TV gala night is a unique show powered by music and arts, at a special time when we are fighting the COVID-19 globally," said the organizer.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wu Xi have sent their best wishes for the Chinese New Year to the audience of the TV gala night.

The gala night featured performances by more than 2,000 artists from over 60 countries across the world, including famous Peking Opera artists Yu Kuizhi and Li Shengsu, and famous singers Dai Yuqiang, Cheng Guilan, and Lv Wei among others.

Beside the many familiar songs and dances that echoed with the overseas Chinese audience, a traditional New Zealand love song Pokarekare Ana and Maori dances were also presented by New Zealand artists during the three-hour event, adding New Zealand cultural elements to the TV gala night.

Chinese culture has been increasingly important in multi-cultural New Zealand society. Various events celebrating the Chinese New Year are organized by both government and community organizations in New Zealand during the Chinese New Year which falls on Feb. 12.