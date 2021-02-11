Netflix acquires Chinese New Year fantasy "The YinYang Master"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 -- Netflix, the world's largest entertainment company based on market capitalization, acquired exclusive streaming rights outside the Chinese mainland for "The YinYang Master," U.S. media reported Tuesday.

The Chinese fantasy feature will open theatrically in China on Friday as one of seven major Lunar New Year films, and already sold over 3 million U.S. dollars worth of advanced tickets in China, the Hollywood Reporter said.

The film is adapted from the role-playing game Onmyoji popular in China, which is based on the fantasy novel of the same name written by Japanese author Baku Yumemakura.

Netflix has yet to announce a streaming release date for "The YinYang Master."

"The film boasts grand visual effects and CGI (computer-generated imagery) production and re-creates a whole new interpretation of the classic YinYang Master story," Netflix said in a statement. Enditem