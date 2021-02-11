Cambodian PM sends greetings on Chinese New Year

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 11 -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Thursday extended his greetings to overseas Chinese and Cambodians with Chinese descent, on the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival.

"Gong Xi Fa Cai 2021," the Cambodian prime minister wrote on his official Facebook page. "My wife and I would like to join the celebrations with all of you on this occasion."

He sent his greeting by blessing overseas Chinese, Cambodians with Chinese descent and the Cambodian people with happiness, good luck and fortune in the Lunar New Year.

In a message to Pung Kheav Se, president of the Association of Khmer-Chinese in Cambodia, last week, Hun Sen said overseas Chinese and Cambodians of Chinese descent have always shared weal and woe with the Cambodian people since ancient times.

He added that they have greatly contributed to socio-economic development in the Southeast Asian nation.

The 2021 Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Ox, will fall on Friday. Enditem