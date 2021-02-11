UN chief thanks China, Chinese people for supporting multilateralism, UN in Lunar New Year message

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 10 -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday extended his gratitude to China and the Chinese people for their support for multilateralism and the United Nations in his video message for the Chinese Lunar New Year, which starts on Friday.

"I thank China and the Chinese people for your continuous support for multilateralism and the United Nations, across all pillars of our work. I look forward to our continuing cooperation," the UN chief said.

Guterres began his message in Mandarin: "Chun Jie Kuai Le!" (Happy Spring Festival!) "I send my best wishes to everyone celebrating the Lunar New Year."

"This year is the Year of the Ox - the same sign as the year of my birth," said the top UN official. "The ox symbolizes energy, strength, and courage. These qualities are what the world needs now."

On COVID-19, the secretary-general said that last year, the COVID-19 pandemic brought great uncertainty and disruption. However, he stressed that "in 2021, we must stand together to fight the virus, take climate action and build a strong recovery from the pandemic."

After expressing the wish of maintaining closer cooperation with China and the Chinese people, the UN chief extended his "best wishes to all for prosperity, health and happiness in the Year of the Ox."