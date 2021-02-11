Harvard remains committed to welcoming Chinese students, scholars: president

NEW YORK, Feb. 10 -- Harvard University remains committed to welcoming Chinese students and scholars in all fields, said Lawrence Bacow, president of Harvard University.

Speaking recently in a video message celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, Bacow said, "Harvard remains committed to welcoming to our campus Chinese students and scholars in all fields of study as we do from scholars and students from all over the world."

"We at Harvard remain firm in our support of the collaborations that we've developed with scientists and researchers across China, some new and some going back in the years," said Bacow.

Only by working together in mutual good faith, "can we succeed in advancing the frontiers of knowledge and addressing the challenges we face in building a shared future that is safe, free and fair for all," Bacow said in the video clip posted on the website of the Chinese Consulate General in New York on Tuesday.

Bacow stressed that America's openness to immigrants who seek new opportunities here is a historic strength of the country and the same openness is one of the keys to Harvard's excellence as the center of education.

"Whatever the future may bring, I promise you we will not veer from this path," said Bacow.

While wishing everybody a very happy Lunar New Year of the Ox, Bacow expressed his optimism in the future thanks to continued ability of advanced institutions to pursue their research and teaching missions as well as the partnership built to find solutions to pressing problems of all sorts at all scales.

Americans, Chinese and the people of the whole world have seen more than the usual share of sorrow and loss in the last year and "we look forward with greater eagerness than usual to a brighter new year," said Bacow.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 12, marking the beginning of the Year of the Ox.