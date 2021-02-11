Peng Liyuan sends letter to German high school Burg Gymnasium

BEIJING, Feb. 10 -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Tuesday sent a letter to the teachers and students of the Burg Gymnasium, a German high school, encouraging them to make new contributions to enhancing the friendship between the peoples of China and Germany.

Noting that she has attentively watched the video in which four students of the school choir sang the Chinese song After the Pandemic, Peng said they have expressed the beautiful wish of supporting people in all countries to prevail over the COVID-19 pandemic on an early date.

One year ago, the students supported China's anti-pandemic fight with the song Let the World Filled with Love, rendering their amity to the Chinese people, Peng recalled.

Now the pandemic is still raging across the world, thus she is very concerned about the students' health and hopes the students and their families take effective prevention measures, Peng added.

Peng said she believes that the ice is thawing and spring is on the way. The pandemic will be defeated as long as people in all the countries join their efforts, she said.

The teachers and students are welcomed to China for another exchange after the pandemic, which will enhance the friendship between the Chinese and German peoples, especially the youth, she said.

Burg Gymnasium, located in Essen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, is one of the 12 oldest public middle schools in Germany. It has been offering Chinese language courses since 1994, and has organized several visits to China for exchanges in recent years.

In March 2014, Peng visited the school and joined a Chinese class there during President Xi's state visit to Germany. In October 2016, Peng met with the teachers and students of the school in Beijing.