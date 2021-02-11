Japan's PM Suga congratulates overseas Chinese in Japan on Spring Festival

TOKYO, Feb. 11 -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has sent his congratulations to overseas Chinese in Japan on the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year.

Through a public letter published Thursday on Chubun, a Chinese language newspaper in Japan, the Japanese prime minister sent his greetings to the Chinese people in Japan ahead of the traditional Chinese festival.

Suga said that he has held phone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders since taking office last year as prime minister. The steady development of Japan-China relations is of great significance not only to the two countries, but also to the region and the international community as well.

Japan is ready to work with China to continue to shoulder the responsibility of addressing the common issues facing the region and the international community, said Suga.

Currently, Japan is going all out to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Japanese leader. It is hoped that everything will recover as soon as possible to bring comfort and hope to everyone.

According to Suga, overseas Chinese in Japan have served as a bridge for the development of Japan-China relations over the past years. He would like to take the opportunity to express his gratitude to all the Chinese friends and wish them good luck and prosperity in the new year. Enditem