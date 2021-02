BEIJING, Feb. 11 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

In a phone conversation between the two leaders, Biden extended greetings to the Chinese people and wished the Chinese people happiness and good fortune in the New Year.

Xi once again congratulated Biden on his inauguration as U.S. president, and wished the Chinese and American people a happy and auspicious Year of the Ox.