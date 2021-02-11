Thai Princess Sirindhorn wishes prosperity for Chinese Lunar New Year

BANGKOK, Feb. 11 -- Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn issued a Chinese Lunar New Year greeting card for the Year of the Ox, which begins on Friday.

The greeting card featured a handwritten message by Princess Sirindhorn that said the breath of the ox reaches up to the heaven, or Niu Qi Chong Tian in Chinese, a Chinese phrase used to wish people good luck.

The princess also included her translation in Thai and hoped for a more prosperous Year of the Ox.

The Thai palace-run store Phufa said it is now selling red polo shirts emblazoned with the greeting in the princess' handwriting.

In September 2019, Princess Sirindhorn was awarded China's Medal of Friendship in Beijing for her efforts to promote the Chinese culture and relations between China and Thailand.