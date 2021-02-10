Tsegay renews women's world indoor 1,500m record

PARIS, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia improved the women's world indoor 1,500-meter record by more than two seconds at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old world bronze medalist clocked three minutes, 53.09 seconds to wrap up the convincing victory, beating the previous world indoor record of 3:55.17 set by compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in 2014.

Double European indoor champion Laura Muir finished second with a British indoor record of 3:59.58, followed by her teammate Melissa Courtney-Bryant in 4:04.79.

Ethiopia's Getnet Wale, 20, won the men's 3,000m race in 7:24.98. His winning time is the second-fastest indoor mark in history which is just 0.08 seconds shy of the indoor world record.

American hurdler Grant Holloway won the men's 60m hurdles in 7.32s, just 0.02 shy of the 7.30s world indoor record set by Colin Jackson of Britain back in 1994.