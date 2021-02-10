Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tsegay renews women's world indoor 1,500m record

(Xinhua)    14:31, February 10, 2021

PARIS, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia improved the women's world indoor 1,500-meter record by more than two seconds at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old world bronze medalist clocked three minutes, 53.09 seconds to wrap up the convincing victory, beating the previous world indoor record of 3:55.17 set by compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in 2014.

Double European indoor champion Laura Muir finished second with a British indoor record of 3:59.58, followed by her teammate Melissa Courtney-Bryant in 4:04.79.

Ethiopia's Getnet Wale, 20, won the men's 3,000m race in 7:24.98. His winning time is the second-fastest indoor mark in history which is just 0.08 seconds shy of the indoor world record.

American hurdler Grant Holloway won the men's 60m hurdles in 7.32s, just 0.02 shy of the 7.30s world indoor record set by Colin Jackson of Britain back in 1994.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York