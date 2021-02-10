Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Foreign investment gravitates toward China amid easing market access

(Xinhua)    13:26, February 10, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China remains an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in January, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Wednesday.

FDI into the Chinese mainland expanded 4.6 percent year on year in actual use to 91.61 billion yuan in January, MOC data showed.

In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow rose 6.2 percent year on year to 13.47 billion dollars.

Foreign investment in the services industry came in at 68.46 billion yuan in January, up 11 percent year on year and accounting for 74.7 percent of the country's total FDI, according to the MOC.

Wholesale and retail trade sectors saw FDI climb 27.2 percent year on year during the period, and the accommodation and catering industries saw a 71.5 percent surge.

The MOC has pledged to continue widening market access for foreign investment, which continues to face a complex and severe situation this year.

China will fully implement a new negative list for foreign investment and further lift restrictive measures, according to the MOC.

