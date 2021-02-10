Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Shipment of Chinese vaccine aid to African countries begins: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua)    08:58, February 10, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 vaccine aid provided by China to Equatorial Guinea was shipped Tuesday and is expected to arrive in its capital Malabo on the morning of Feb. 10, local time, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

This is the first batch of vaccine aid provided by the Chinese government to African countries, the spokesperson told a press briefing, adding that it is an important and concrete step as China honors its pledge to make vaccines global public goods.

Noting China and Equatorial Guinea are sincere and reliable partners and brothers, Wang said in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have stood by each other.

"China provided vaccine aid to Equatorial Guinea at the earliest possible time to help it overcome the pandemic as soon as possible, once again demonstrating the deep friendship between the people of the two nations and the people of China and Africa," Wang said.

China will continue to honor its pledge with concrete actions, work with African countries including Equatorial Guinea to carry out vaccine cooperation in different ways, and provide support to the best of its ability in accordance with the needs of African countries, he added.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

