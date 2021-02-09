Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
Xi stresses green consensus, green development at China-CEEC Summit

(Xinhua)    18:33, February 09, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) should uphold their "green consensus" and promote green development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote speech while chairing the China-CEEC Summit via video link in Beijing.

China and CEE countries need to jointly implement the Paris Agreement, and contribute to the success of COP26 of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and COP15 of the Convention on Biological Diversity, both to be held this year, Xi said.

China and CEE countries should take the China-CEEC Year of Green Development and Environmental Protection as an opportunity to deepen exchange and cooperation in green economy, clean energy and other related areas, Xi said.

