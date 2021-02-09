Cambodia hails China's Xinjiang for stability, development

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Cambodian spokesman on Tuesday hailed China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for having enjoyed stability and remarkable development in various fronts over the past five years.

Ek Tha, standing vice-chairman of the Cambodian government's spokesperson unit, said he observed that Xinjiang's economic development has continued to improve while its people's livelihoods have been improved remarkably and a decisive victory has been achieved in poverty alleviation there.

"I see that all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are treated equally and they have fully enjoyed the rights to life and development," he told Xinhua in a written interview.

"I also congratulate Xinjiang on bidding farewell to absolute poverty, with a total of 3.06 million rural people lifted out of poverty and all 35 poverty-stricken counties removed from the poverty list," he added.

Xinjiang had reported no violent terrorist attack over the past four years in a row, according to a Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region report.

Tha said that under the leadership of the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xinjiang will continue to enjoy peace, stability and further development in all spheres, and the aspirations of people from all ethnic groups for a better life will be fulfilled.

He also praised the Chinese government for adhering to the common values of peace, development, fairness, justice and freedom for all mankind and getting rid of ideological prejudice.