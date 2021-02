BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China stands ready for vaccine cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC).

So far, Serbia has received 1 million doses of vaccines from a Chinese company, and there is ongoing cooperation between Hungary and Chinese vaccine companies, Xi said at the China-CEEC Summit held via video link.

China will actively consider such cooperation with other CEE countries if there is the need, he added.