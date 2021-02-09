Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 14 new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, including seven in Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Monday, said the commission, adding that no deaths related to the disease were reported.

Monday also saw the discharge of 75 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,818 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,546 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 272 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,720 by Monday, including 1,057 patients still receiving treatment, 18 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,027 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Monday, and 21,376 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday saw 15 newly reported asymptomatic cases, with 14 of them arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 593 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 292 arrived from outside the mainland.