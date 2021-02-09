China providing vaccine aid to 53 developing countries: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is providing vaccine aid to 53 developing countries including Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Monday.

China has exported or is in the process of exporting vaccines to 22 countries, the spokesperson told a routine press briefing.

China has taken concrete steps to honor its pledge to make vaccines global public goods, once available, with greater affordability and accessibility in developing countries, Wang said.

China has joined COVAX and decided to offer 10 million vaccines to COVAX, mainly to help meet the needs of developing countries, he added.

Reiterating China's support for domestic companies in promoting vaccine research, development and manufacturing with their foreign counterparts, Wang said China supports relevant companies to export vaccines to countries that are in urgent need, accept and have authorized the emergency use of Chinese vaccines.

"Pakistan was the first country to receive Chinese vaccine aid. Cambodia received China's vaccine aid yesterday and Laos did today. Vaccine aid to Equatorial Guinea will be shipped tomorrow. Meanwhile, the first batch of vaccines exported by China to Peru arrived today," the spokesperson said.

"China will continue its vaccine cooperation with relevant countries, offer support within its capability and make concrete contributions to securing a victory against the pandemic as soon as possible and to building a global community of health for all," he added.