BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the Summit of China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) in Beijing on Feb. 9 and make a keynote speech.

The summit, proposed by China, will be held via video link, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Tuesday. Leaders or high-level representatives of CEEC, as well as representatives of China-CEEC cooperation observers will be invited to attend the summit.