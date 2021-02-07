China's PLA provides COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistani military

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday delivered a batch of COVID-19 vaccines to the Pakistani military at the latter's request and with the approval of the Central Military Commission, China's Ministry of National Defense said Sunday.

The Pakistani army has become the first foreign military to receive COVID-19 vaccine aid from the Chinese military, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The Chinese PLA will continue to make contributions to building a global community of health for all, the statement added.