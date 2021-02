BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of the special address made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda has been published.

The speech, titled "Let the Torch of Multilateralism Light up Humanity's Way Forward," was delivered by Xi on Jan. 25.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.