Bulgaria's Deputy PM commends China's efforts in fighting pandemic

File photo: Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Mariyana Nikolova (R) and Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun. (Photo/The official website of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bulgaria)

SOFIA - Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Mariyana Nikolova on Saturday evening commended the solidarity and resilience of the Chinese people and State in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that global challenges can only be overcome together.

Nikolova, who is responsible for economic and demographic policy, made the remarks during the online celebration of the Chinese New Year, which was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria.

The past year has been marked by an unprecedented global health crisis that put the preservation of human life first, Nikolova said at the event, which was held under the theme "Fighting the epidemic together and welcoming the Chinese New Year".

"The solidarity and resilience of the Chinese people and State teach us that global challenges can only be overcome through joint efforts, unity and cooperation," Nikolova said.

Meanwhile, she emphasized the excellent bilateral relations in all areas, which the two countries have been enjoying since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"I strongly believe that new and mutually beneficial policies and initiatives will contribute to the deepening of our cooperation and understanding, thus strengthening the traditionally friendly relations between our peoples," Nikolova said.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun said at the event that the Chinese people are proud of their achievements over the past year.

Under the strong leadership of the Party and the government, people from all over the country united and achieved great results in the prevention and control of the epidemic, as well as in economic and social development, the ambassador said.

Faced with the pandemic, China and Bulgaria have helped each other and demonstrated with actions the enduring strength of traditional friendship and the rich meaning of the strategic partnership between the two countries, Dong said.

Dimitar Boychev, chairman of the friendship group Bulgaria-China in the Bulgarian Parliament, said he was sure the two countries would have more new and significant projects in the fields of economy, technology, education and culture.

"I believe that we have a better year ahead of us," he noted.