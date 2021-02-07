Peruvian president to receive China-developed COVID-19 vaccine

LIMA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti will be the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory Sinopharm in his country, Minister of Health Pilar Mazzetti said on Saturday.

This is an important act as it will transmit a symbolic message to all citizens, the minister spoke on the Radio Programs of Peru.

"We have all agreed that the president of the republic has to be the first person to be vaccinated as a demonstration that, first, this vaccine will help us all to be calm, and it is a guarantee that we will have better protection," she said.

The first batch of Sinopharm vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Peru on Sunday.

Peru is going through the most critical moment of the pandemic characterized by a second wave of infections, which has nearly overwhelmed public hospitals due to a high demand for beds and a shortage of medical oxygen to care for the seriously ill.

According to the Situation Chamber of the Ministry of Health, Peru has so far registered a total of 1,165,052 cases of the novel coronavirus and 41,753 related deaths.