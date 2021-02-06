Uygur population in Xinjiang grows steadily

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Uygur population in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been growing steadily in recent years, according to official statistics.

From 2010 to 2018, the Uygur population in Xinjiang rose from 10.17 million to 12.72 million, an increase of 25.04 percent.

The growth rate of the Uygur population is not only higher than that of Xinjiang's total population, which is 13.99 percent, but also higher than that of all ethnic minority groups, which is 22.14 percent, let alone the Han population's 2 percent.