China hopes relevant parties will invite WHO to conduct source tracing

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday expressed the hope that following China's example, relevant parties will act in a positive, science-based and cooperative manner on the issue of tracing the origin of the novel coronavirus, and invite World Health Organization (WHO) experts to their countries to conduct origin tracing research.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in response to reports that quoted Chinese health experts as saying that after China, WHO experts should visit other countries for virus source tracing investigations and studies.

Virus source tracing is a complex scientific issue involving many countries and places, and should be carried out by scientists from across the world, Wang said.

"With an open and transparent attitude, China has maintained close communication and cooperation with the WHO on origin tracing," he added.

Since their quarantine ended on Jan. 28, the WHO experts, together with Chinese experts, have conducted field visits and several rounds of scientific, professional and candid exchanges on scientific issues of common concern. The Chinese government has provided strong support and assistance to this end, and the WHO and international experts have spoken highly of China's efforts.

Wang noted that this visit is part of the global science and research cooperation on origin tracing. "There are more and more reports by international media outlets that show the COVID-19 virus and epidemic had already appeared in multiple places in the world in the second half of 2019, reflecting the necessity and urgency of conducting similar field visits in other countries and regions," he said.

"We hope that following China's example, relevant parties will act in a positive, science-based and cooperative manner on the origin tracing issue, invite WHO experts in to conduct origin tracing research and make their due contributions to international cooperation in fighting the pandemic and to the building of a global community of health for all," he said.