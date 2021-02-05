China successfully tests missile interception

China conducted a land-based, mid-course missile interception test on Thursday, the Defense Ministry said, noting the test had achieved its goals.

The ministry said in a brief statement that the operation was defensive in its nature and wasn’t targeted at any other country.

This was the fifth land-based, mid-course missile interception test China has publicly announced. Before it, the nation successfully completed four such tests in 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2018.

An advanced anti-missile interceptor requires cutting-edge technologies, best manufacturing techniques and top materials and will only be successful after a great number of tests, experts said.