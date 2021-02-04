Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
Premier Li revisits "icebreaker" spirit, urges greater stability in Sino-British relations

(Xinhua)    13:22, February 04, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday delivered a video speech at a New Year banquet held by Britain's 48 Group Club.

Sixty-eight years ago, a group of far-sighted British, represented by Jack Perry, broke the ice and opened the door to Sino-British trade, providing precious spiritual wealth for the friendly exchanges between the two countries, Li said.

As long as both countries carry on that "icebreaker" spirit from generation to generation and stay true to promoting friendship and development, there will be no ice that cannot be broken or differences that cannot be settled, he said.

