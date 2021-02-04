Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
Chinese mainland reports 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:44, February 04, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 17 locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, eight were reported in the province of Jilin, four in Heilongjiang, three in Shanghai, and two in Hebei, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

