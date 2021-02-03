China to provide 10 million vaccine doses to COVAX facility

Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2021 shows COVID-19 vaccines at a packaging plant of Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

China will contribute 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility, Wang Wenbin, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

The global vaccine-sharing COVAX scheme is due to start rolling out vaccines to low- and middle-income nations this month, with two billion of three billion doses expected to be delivered this year.