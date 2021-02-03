Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
Senior Chinese official calls for jointly promoting China-Germany cooperation

(Xinhua)    08:54, February 03, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's National People's Congress (NPC) is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the German Bundestag, and make joint efforts to build a broader and more solid bridge of win-win cooperation between the two countries, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, made the remarks when co-chairing a video conference between the NPC and the China-Bridge association with Hans-Peter Friedrich, vice president of the German Bundestag.

He said that under new circumstances, unswervingly promoting the development of China-Germany all-round strategic partnership and China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership is not only in the interests of the two countries, but also of great significance for promoting China-EU cooperation and jointly responding to global challenges.

Wang said the NPC is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the German Bundestag, support the China-Bridge association in strengthening mutual understanding and enhancing consensus with the Chinese side, and make joint efforts to build a broader and more solid bridge of win-win cooperation between the two countries.

Friedrich said that Germany and China have common interests in a wide range of fields including economy and trade, industry, and climate change. The China-Bridge association will be committed to promoting dialogue, exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

