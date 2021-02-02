Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's rural cooperatives report sales growth in 2020

(Xinhua)    17:22, February 02, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's rural supply and marketing cooperatives saw their sales expand 14.2 percent year on year to 5.3 trillion yuan (about 818.7 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, the latest data showed.

The profit of these cooperatives totaled 51.79 billion yuan, up 11 percent from one year earlier, according to the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives.

Cooperatives nationwide purchased farm produce worth 272.6 billion yuan from impoverished areas last year, up 14.1 percent year on year. Their sales of farm produce grew 19.5 percent year on year to 2.2 trillion yuan.

These cooperatives launched 3,152 poverty-alleviation projects in 2020, lifting 1.13 million people out of poverty.

China's network of supply and marketing cooperatives serves as a key platform for the distribution of agricultural products in the country's rural areas.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York