China's Xinjiang adds 461,100 urban new jobs in 2020

URUMQI, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region added 461,100 new urban jobs in 2020, authorities said Tuesday.

Xinjiang took a variety of measures to ensure stable employment, including support for entrepreneurship and helping unemployed families find jobs, according to the regional department of human resources and social security.

Last year, Xinjiang granted about 2.53 billion yuan (391.6 million U.S. dollars) of secured loans for entrepreneurship, allowing 73,900 people to start businesses and 134,300 people to find jobs.