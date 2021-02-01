Pre-sale box office tops 100 mln yuan for China's Spring Festival movie-going season

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Advance sales for major films set for release during this year's Spring Festival holiday exceeded 100 million yuan (about 15.5 million U.S. dollars) in just two days since the pre-sale was opened Friday, latest statistics showed.

The upcoming Spring Festival holiday, typically one of the busiest movie-going weeks of the year in China, starts from Feb. 11.

Seven domestic productions, including "Detective Chinatown 3," are slated for release on the Spring Festival which falls on Feb. 12.

The newest installment in China's well-received "Detective Chinatown" film franchise, "Detective Chinatown 3" topped the list of most-anticipated holiday films.

The other films to be screened on the same day include the time travel comedy "Hi, Mom," the mobile game-turned fantasy film "The Yinyang Master" and "Boonie Bears: The Wild Life," the latest installment in the domestic animated comedy franchise.