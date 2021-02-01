Chile welcomes second shipment of Sinovac vaccines

SANTIAGO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chilean government received a second shipment of nearly 2 million vaccines developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech on Sunday, which will be used to begin the mass vaccination in Chile, scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Chilean Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza said at a press conference that the arrival of the two shipments of Sinovac vaccine CoronaVac will allow for the vaccination of about 4 million people in February.

"There is work and logistics that are being done for vaccinations in the field with municipality representatives," she said.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera wrote on Twitter after the arrival of the second shipment of the Chinese vaccine that mass vaccination will begin on Wednesday, starting with high-risk groups.

According to the Ministry of Health, Chile registered another 4,209 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 727,109, with 18,452 deaths.