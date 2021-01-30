Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 30, 2021
Hong Kong Bar Association new chair's remarks "arrogant": spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:58, January 30, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The recent remarks made by Paul Harris, the new chair of the Hong Kong Bar Association, show astounding arrogance and ignorance and reveal vicious intentions, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council made the remarks while commenting on Harris' utterances, including his clamor of "revising" the national security law in Hong Kong.

Instead of discussing law, Harris blatantly revealed his malicious political agenda of undermining the constitutional order in Hong Kong and turning its high degree of autonomy into "full autonomy," the spokesperson noted.

Harris utilizes his identity as a British citizen to collude with foreign forces and interfere in Hong Kong affairs, the spokesperson said, adding that he fanned the fire of protests in many ways.

The Hong Kong Bar Association, abducted by several anti-China troublemakers, has lost the appropriate code of conduct of a professional body in recent years, said the spokesperson. The spokesperson urged organizations and individuals to abandon the illusion of challenging the "one country, two systems" principle. 

