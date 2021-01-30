Border issue shall not be linked with China-India bilateral ties: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The border issue between China and India shall not be linked with bilateral relations, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on a recent address on India-China relations delivered by Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar.

Jaishankar reportedly said India-China relations are truly at a crossroads, and that cooperation and competition coexist in the relations.

Acknowledging that Jaishankar's remarks showcase the significance India attaches to its relations with China, Zhao stressed that the border issue shall not be linked with bilateral relations.

"This is an important lesson learned through the two countries' efforts over the past decades to keep our ties moving forward," he said.

China hopes India will work with it to properly manage differences, promote practical cooperation and bring bilateral relations back on the right track, Zhao added.