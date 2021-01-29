Xi sends message of sympathy to Mexican president

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently over his infection with COVID-19.

In the message, Xi said that upon learning that President Lopez Obrador has been infected with the virus, he would like to extend his sympathy and wish Lopez Obrador a speedy recovery.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, China and Mexico have helped and supported each other, and joined hands in fighting the pandemic, Xi said.

The Chinese government and people firmly support the anti-pandemic efforts of the Mexican government and people, Xi said, noting he believes that under the leadership of President Lopez Obrador and the Mexican government, Mexico will surely achieve an early victory over the pandemic.