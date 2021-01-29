Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 29, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi sends message of sympathy to Mexican president

(Xinhua)    09:52, January 29, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently over his infection with COVID-19.

In the message, Xi said that upon learning that President Lopez Obrador has been infected with the virus, he would like to extend his sympathy and wish Lopez Obrador a speedy recovery.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, China and Mexico have helped and supported each other, and joined hands in fighting the pandemic, Xi said.

The Chinese government and people firmly support the anti-pandemic efforts of the Mexican government and people, Xi said, noting he believes that under the leadership of President Lopez Obrador and the Mexican government, Mexico will surely achieve an early victory over the pandemic.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York